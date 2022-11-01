Owl Flies Around With a Stolen Child’s Hobby Horse Like a Wicked Witch on Her Broomstick

School network administrator Eric Lind shared the amusing sight of a neighborhood owl who stole a child’s hobby horse and then flew above a house with it, looking just like a wicked witch on her broomstick.

Current situation at my parents house…..the young neighborhood owl has stolen this stick horse and is flying around the neighborhood with it. Hilldale/Forest Park/Ridge lane neighbors…if your child is missing their stick horse, you’ll have to talk to the owl!!

Lind pointed out that the owl did not appear hurt as he would have called the appropriate authorities if that were the case.

For those of you questioning if the owl is hurt or “entangled” in the stick horse….we have no reason to believe this is the case as we witnessed the owl moving the horse around and even changing it’s grip on it at one point.

via My Modern Met