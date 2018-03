On a dangerous episode of the show, Make It Real, engineer James Hobson (a.k.a. “The Hacksmith“) and his team built a heavy metal replica of Doomfist‘s deadly gauntlet from Overwatch. Hobson demonstrated the true power of their gauntlet by using it’s 2,640 pounds of force to pulverize a plasma television, a concrete block, and many other objects.

