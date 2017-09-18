A Captivating Photo Series That Captures the Unique Beauty of the Often Overlooked Black Dog

In her beautiful photo series entitled “Overlooked Black Dogs“, New York City photographer Shaina Fishman partnered with Foster Dogs NYC and The Dog Matchmaker to raise awareness about Black Dog Syndrome (BDS). Similar to Fred Levy’s 2014 project, Fishman sees the beauty of these often overlooked black dogs and wants give them a better chance of being adopted. BDS can occur for many reasons, one of which is capturing the right image.
Black dogs are just as loving and just as playful but shelter staff can have a hard time photographing them. A good photograph is crucial to creating interest for a potential adopter. “While I can’t take great photos of every black dog in a shelter I can bring awareness to the problem and with this series show that black dogs are stunningly beautiful” says Fishman.
via My Modern Met