Visually Stunning Yet Overlooked Movies of the 1990s

Video essayist HoloDraco took a look back at several of the most visually stunning yet overlooked movies of the 1990s, noting how each of these have had a lasting effect upon viewers. The list includes such underappreciated works as Dark City, Gattaca, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Event Horizon, and Sleepy Hollow.

The 90s gave us some of the most iconic films of all time, but not every great movie from that decade got the attention it deserved. .. From the visually stunning and mind-bending world of “Dark City”, to the thought-provoking sci-fi of “Gattaca”, the gothic beauty of “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”, the terrifying depths of “Event Horizon”, and the eerie fairytale horror of “Sleepy Hollow”—each of these films offers something unique, unforgettable, and criminally overlooked.

