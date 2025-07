Underrated Experimental Cult Movies of the 1970s

Video essayist HoloDraco took a look back at several of the most intensely imaginative yet underrated experimental movies of the 1970s. This list includes such timeless cult films as Zardoz, THX 1138, Eraserhead, and Fantastic Planet.

The 1970s were a golden age of experimentation, and these 5 movies prove it. From surreal sci-fi to animated fever dreams, this video explores some of the most bizarre—but brilliant—films of the decade.

More Bizarre Yet Underrated Films From the 1970s