A Charming Documentary About Coexisting With the Feral Peacocks of Arcadia, California

Our Neighbors, The Peacocks is a charming documentary by Callie Barlow about the feral peacocks of Arcadia, California, and the people who live there, highlighting residents grappling with the challenges and wonders of coexisting with a large bird population.

A bird’s-eye view of Arcadia, California’s official symbol—the peacock—beloved by some, blamed by others, and impossible to ignore in this once-idyllic suburb.

The film explores the complex relationships among neighbors, animal advocates, and the birds themselves, highlighting the tensions that arise when human development meets a unique wildlife presence in the suburbs.

via Nag on the Lake