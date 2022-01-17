Playful Otters Happily Splash Around in Tubs of Water

A trio of playful sea otters named Juno, Lincoln, and Uni Sushi at the Oregon Zoo had a wonderful time splashing around in big gray tubs that were filled with water and had yummy treats at the bottom. The nimble animals easily moved from tub to tub without breaking stride, although at times all three tried to occupy the same place at once.

The zoo explains that the otters have access to larger pools, sometimes they enjoy getting in the bath.

While they have access to multiple saltwater pools each day, sometimes it’s just more fun to get in the tub!

Here they are in their saltwater pool for some crunchy crab treats.