French’s Partners With Oskar Blues Brewery to Make a Yellow Mustard Beer Celebrating National Mustard Day

French’s Yellow Mustard has partnered with Oskar Blues Brewery to introduce a Mustard Beer in honor of National Mustard Day on August 1, 2020. This creative mustard pairing is a brilliant follow-up to their celabratory yellow mustard ice cream of 2019.

Because of a joint history of flavor exploration and defining new tastes. The teams at Oskar Blues and French’s wanted to come together to create the brightest, boldest brew of the summer, just in time for National Mustard Day and backyard grilling. And what goes better with BBQ than Classic Yellow Mustard and beer? Nothing else, that’s what.

The beer itself is a light, summery wheat ale that was brewed with tart hints of citrus and of course, yellow mustard.

This is mustard that’s sipped, not squeezed. For National Mustard Day, we created the brightest brewski you’ll ever taste, perfect for summer barbecues. It’s a semi-tart tropical wheat beer infused with citrus fruits to complement French’s Classic Yellow Mustard. The flavor includes hints of key lime, lemon, tangerine, and passion fruit to create a tart, refreshing match for the spice and zip of the mustard. Grab a can and see for yourself. After all, it’s mustard o’clock somewhere.

This limited edition French’s Mustard Beer will be available for purchase beginning August 1, 2020.