A Lightweight Portable Origami Folding Kayak

In 2014 we wrote about the Oru Kayak, a 12 foot kayak that folded up to fit into a 33 x 29-inch carrying case for easy transport. Since that time, the company has been working on improved portability and came up with “The Inlet”, a compact kayak that uses the principles of origami to make the foldability more precise, lightweight and portable.

Less material + fewer loose parts + streamlined fold pattern = LESS WEIGHT. This kayak only weighs 20lbs. That’s light enough for paddlers of all ages and muscles sizes to carry, pass, heck – toss this kayak as they please.

The company is currently raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring The Inlet to market.

After months of engineering, paper-folding, paddling, beta testing, team design reviews, we’re so ready we can hardly wait. And we’re taking it straight to you, our community. You launched our company right here on Kickstarter, and have stuck with us through four more crowdfunding campaigns- we’re eternally grateful!

via Geekologie