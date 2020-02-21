Laughing Squid

A Wondrous Journey Through the Mountains of Europe

by

“Orogonia” is an award-winning timelapse film by Spanish filmmaker Enrique Pacheco (previously) that takes a wondrous journey through the mountains of the European highlands while contemplating their long history. While the idea was conceived nearly three years ago, Pacheco documented this amazing footage of the Alps and the Italian Dolomites over the course of two months and seven different countries.

A philosophical journey passing through the stunning scenery of boundless European highlands, and leading to the heart of the deepest yearning of humankind.

