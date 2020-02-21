A Wondrous Journey Through the Mountains of Europe

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“Orogonia” is an award-winning timelapse film by Spanish filmmaker Enrique Pacheco (previously) that takes a wondrous journey through the mountains of the European highlands while contemplating their long history. While the idea was conceived nearly three years ago, Pacheco documented this amazing footage of the Alps and the Italian Dolomites over the course of two months and seven different countries.

A philosophical journey passing through the stunning scenery of boundless European highlands, and leading to the heart of the deepest yearning of humankind.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips