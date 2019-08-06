Laughing Squid

The Conflicting Origins of Thousand Island Dressing

Great Big Story goes behind the scenes to learn the real origin story of the tangy-sweet Thousand Island salad dressing. While both versions take place in upstate New York, each party recalls it a bit differently. Alan Benas, the former owner of the Thousand Islands Inn, believed that he was the creator, while hotelier George Boldt claimed it was his chef who came up with the idea.

It is one of the great big disputes of our times. We’re talking about the origin of thousand island dressing. …But who invented thousand island dressing? That’s where it gets tricky. There are two competing narratives. Both are compelling.





