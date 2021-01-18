The Intricate Process of Folding an Exquisitely Detailed Origami Samurai Warrior From a Single Sheet of Paper

Finnish Origami artist Juho Könkkölä quite deftly showcased the incredibly intricate process of folding an exquisitely detailed Samurai warrior out of a single piece of paper. Könkkölä used neither cutting nor tearing to create the delicate folds and definitive features, just a bit of time, a bit of water, a great deal of organization, and several metal paper clasps to keep things in place.

via Nag on the Lake