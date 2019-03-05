Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Brilliant Origami Versions of Pop Culture Characters

by at on

Paper artist Louise Cassidy of Foldiloxs creates absolutely brilliant origami recreations of pop culture characters from television and film.

via LangweilDich.net





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved