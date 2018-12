Romanian paper artist Cristian Marianciuc has created an absolutely gorgeous line of elaborately detailed paper cranes, each of which are made through origami folding techniques. Each bird is unique and exquisitely handcrafted. These unique cranes through are available through Marianciuc’s Etsy store.

Marianciuc had previously challenged himself in 2015 to make a single crane every day over the course three years resulting in 1,000 unique paper cranes.

via My Modern Met