Origami Artist Creates 1,000 Stunningly Detailed Unique Paper Cranes Over the Course of 1,000 Days

SInce the 1st of January 2015 I have been folding and decorating one paper crane each day and sharing my experience over …I get asked quite often whether I sell my cranes, and I have put off doing so for too long now. I was feeling adventurous, so here we are – I have made the first “batch” of very personal cranes who are looking for a new home.

In January 2015, British origami artist Cristian Marianciuc challenged himself to make one unique paper crane per day for a year. Marianciuc then increased the challenge to reach 1,000 unique cranes a goal he easily reached over the course of three years. All 1,000 cranes are different from each other, though there are some themes amongst the designs. Some are flowery , some are colorful , some are stark and dramatic , some are architectural , some are completely surreal , some are geometric and some are even life-like . Yet no matter how different the style, each crane is a stunningly detailed work of art. In addition to the thousand cranes, Marianciuc has also created a several special cranes that are available for purchase through his Etsy Store

Related Laughing Squid Posts

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!