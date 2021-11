A Playful Origami Paper Cat Hand Puppet

Barnaby Dixon, a highly creative puppeteer, created a wonderfully playful origami paper cat hand puppet. The cat and other new projects are being built for a live performance of The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage by Philip Pullman at the Bridge Theater in London. Dixon is the puppet designer and director for the show.

Dixon also demonstrates the movement of a paper fox and a paper dog.