Two Orchestras on Different Sides of the World Perform ‘Ode to Joy’ With Musicians Playing From Home

The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra in partnership with Senior Service virtually performed “Ode to Joy” aka Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, with each musician performing in their own home so as to maintain a safe, social distance from one another. Despite the distance, the symphony was performed beautifully and with the best of intentions.

We’re adjusting to a new reality and we’ll have to find solutions in order to support each other. Creative forces help us, let’s think outside of the box and use innovation to keep our connection and make it work, together. Because if we do it together, we’ll succeed.

The Colorado Symphony also virtually performed the same symphony in the same manner as part of their PlayOn series for much the same reasons.