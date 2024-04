How to Make a Natural Citrus Candle Out of Half an Orange Rind

Health minded couple EmilyXLevi showed how to make an inexpensive and completely natural candle out of half an orange rind and a bit of olive oil. Even the wick is completely natural, coming straight from the orange itself.

Just cut an orange in half and remove the center, but keep the white stem inside intact- this will be your wick. Pour olive oil into the orange just below the top of the stem, and light it.