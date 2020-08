Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nathan Cox is a British comedian and artist who creates really impressive optical illusions using just pen, paper, and a ruler to sketch out a deliberately blurry image. Cox then runs a black lined, semi-transparent sheet over the top of the sketch to make whatever he’s drawn appear to move.