Rescued Opossum Runs on an Outdoor Cat Wheel Every Night

A rescued opossum named Pixie, who is a part of the Leap of Faith Bengals family in Bakersfield, California, runs on their outdoor cat wheel every night before enjoying a lovely meal that was set out for her by Bengal breeder Angie Moreland.

Pixie the opossum runs on the cat wheel every night. Then she helps herself to the cat food and grapes that I leave for her. She’s a fast mover.

Pixie was rescued by Moreland after almost drowning in a pool.