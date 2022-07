Man Teaches Himself How to Open a Bottle of Port Wine Using Heated Tongs

Mike Boyd, a determined man who is on a mission to teach himself new things at all times, learned how to use heated port tongs to open a bottle of port wine. While his first attempt was not successful, he tried again. The second time was a charm, as the hot tongs cut through the glass like butter.

This week I learned to open a bottle of port using heated port tongs.