Open Reel Ensemble Performs Their New ‘Neo Magnetic Wave’ Reel-to-Reel Tape Sound for 2023

The talented members of Open Reel Ensemble performed their new “Neo Magnetic Wave” sound for 2023 with added keyboards, synthesizers, and the back-cueing sound of a reel-to-reel tape, DJ-style. The trio was also dressed in futuristic glasses that added to the mystique.

A.D. 2023 – NEO YEAR