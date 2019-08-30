A Brilliant Montage of One Second Clips From Every Looney Tunes Cartoon Short Between 1929 and 1969

Anime video essayist KaiserBeamz (KB) has brilliantly created a seamless 17+ minute montage that encompasses one second from every classic Looney Tunes cartoon short between the years of 1929 and 1969. KB stated that this particular genre of cartoons was a great influence on his later work.

Just goes to show you how much animation can change in 40 years. …I don’t think I would’ve gotten into to researching old animation if it wasn’t for the Looney Tunes shorts. Shows like Toon Heads and the Bob Clampett Show that used to air on Cartoon Network we’re my first gateway to animation history.

