A Hypnotic Remastered 4K Video of Both Sides of the Sun Over the Course of One Month

Astronomical filmmaker Seán Doran repaired, rescaled, and remastered ångström-171 photos from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory in 2014 to create a remarkably hypnotic 4K video of the sun as it travels over the course of one month. The video was made from over 78,000 frames and runs 44 minutes long – 22 minutes on each side of the sun.

These frames amount to 22 minutes of footage at 60 frames per second. The opposite limb of the Sun is shown in the second half of the film.

Doran used Jesse Gallagher‘s “Spirit of Fire” to provide an equally mesmerizing soundtrack to the video.