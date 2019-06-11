A One-Lane Bridge in Hindon, New Zealand That Is Shared by Cars and Trains Without Any Traffic Lights

While exploring the world’s steepest street in Dunedin, New Zealand, the adventuring Tom Scott discovered another transportation anomaly nearby. In the town of Hindon, there exists a one-lane bridge that is shared by both cars and trains alike. There are no traffic lights nor signs indicating order. The only rule of this bridge is that the train always has the right of way.

