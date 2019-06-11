Laughing Squid

A One-Lane Bridge in Hindon, New Zealand That Is Shared by Cars and Trains Without Any Traffic Lights

While exploring the world’s steepest street in Dunedin, New Zealand, the adventuring Tom Scott discovered another transportation anomaly nearby. In the town of Hindon, there exists a one-lane bridge that is shared by both cars and trains alike. There are no traffic lights nor signs indicating order. The only rule of this bridge is that the train always has the right of way.

Near Hindon, on the South Island of New Zealand, there’s one of only two remaining one-lane road-rail bridges in the country. No barriers, no lights, no sirens: if you’re driving across this, you need to make sure to listen out for the train horn.





