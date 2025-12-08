A One Hour Animated Tour Through All of Human History

The incredibly insightful video series Kurzgesagt created a beautifully animated one hour tour through all of human history with very little narration. Instead, this short movie, where each second represents 50 years, is very spectator forward and gives the feeling of being a passenger on a boat that’s floating through the many years of humanity.

From the first humans in Africa to ancient tools, art, rituals, catastrophes, and civilizations, experience all of human history in just one hour, one second at a time.