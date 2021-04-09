One Hour Remix of Baron Helmut Zemo Dancing at a Club in Marvel’s ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Inspired by the popular meme of Baron Helmut Zemo dancing in a night club from the “Power Broker” episode of the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the folks at Marvel decided to remix this scene to last a whole hour, much to the delight of viewers everywhere.

Prior to this “official remix”, a number of people decided to do their own version with various songs.

Huey Lewis and the News – Hip to be Square pic.twitter.com/5Z0dlkCo9N — zemo dancing to (@zemodancingto) April 6, 2021

LOONA – Why Not? pic.twitter.com/CPzRpTXYjU — zemo dancing to (@zemodancingto) April 8, 2021

Ducktales 2017 theme pic.twitter.com/A9DVck0Wi6 — zemo dancing to (@zemodancingto) April 8, 2021

Friday Night – Yakuza series pic.twitter.com/kLNvig3G2Y — zemo dancing to (@zemodancingto) April 8, 2021