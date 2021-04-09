Laughing Squid

One Hour Remix of Baron Helmut Zemo Dancing at a Club in Marvel’s ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

by

Inspired by the popular meme of Baron Helmut Zemo dancing in a night club from the “Power Broker” episode of the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the folks at Marvel decided to remix this scene to last a whole hour, much to the delight of viewers everywhere.

Prior to this “official remix”, a number of people decided to do their own version with various songs.


