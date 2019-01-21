A Stunning 4K Timelapse Tour Around Oman

Filmmaker Falaah Nasser has created an absolutely stunning timelapse that tours around Oman. In making this, Nasser stated that wanted to share with others the beauty of the country. The timelapse encompasses over 15,000 photos of 64 locations taken over the course of two years.

This a time lapse video that I have recently made. It took me almost 2 years to make it. About 15000 photos were assembled from 64 different locations. People think of Oman, and middle east in general, as hot and dry climate with a scenery of dunes and vast empty desert. I travelled all over Oman to show people the amazing landscapes of Oman at various seasons of this beautiful country.

