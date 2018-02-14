Olympic Bobsledder Aja Evans Explains What it Feels Like Rocketing Down a Slick Racetrack at 90 MPH

Great Big Story visited with American bobsledder Aja Evans, who is competing at the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games 2018, to find out what it feels like as she rockets down a slick racetrack at 90 mph.
Sliding down a slick racetrack at up to 90 mph, bobsledding requires a strong constitution and a need for speed. Athletes can be subjected to up to 5 g’s, or five times the force of gravity—the same pressure that a fighter pilot may experience. Strap in tight, and get ready for the ride of a lifetime.