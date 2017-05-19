Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Old Spice Builds a Robotic Squid That Can Be Controlled Through a Twitch Gaming Stream

by at on

As a unique way of introducing the Krakengärd Wild Collection (“for seafaring adventurists”) – their new line of men’s bath products, the creative folks at Old Spice have built a robotic squid (although it appears to look more like an octopus) that can be controlled over the internet through a video game interface by eight people at one time. The project, known as S.Q.U.I.D. (Shared Quests Uniting Individual Dudes) will premiere on Twitch on Friday, May 19th and will run through Sunday, May 21st.

What will happen when 8 people stop being strangers and start being part of a marketing ploy in which they become a functioning mega unit that controls a robotic Kraken on the internet? Honestly, we don’t know.

SQUID Old Spice

via The Awesomer

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.