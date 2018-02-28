Laughing Squid

Dolce & Gabbana Send Drones Down the Catwalk to Model New Handbags During Milan Fashion Week

by at on

Flying DG Purses Drones Milan Fashion Week

During Milan Fashion Week 2018, Italian designer house Dolce & Gabbana fully embraced the wonders of technology when they sent fashionable drones down (above) the catwalk to model their new DG Devotion bag. The beautifully lit flying robots came out one at a time in a coordinated dance that gave the audience a 360° view of each purse. White coated handlers stood on the side to make sure nothing went awry.

Flying the catwalk, the #DGDevotionBag was carried by drones at the Dolce&Gabbana Fall Winter 2018/19 Women’s Fashion Show.

A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on

A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on

via Fashionista, Gizmodo

