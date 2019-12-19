Okuda San Miguel Transforms an Abandoned House in Fort Smith, Arkansas With His Colorful Geometric Style

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Spanish street artist Okuda San Miguel (previously) traveled to Fort Smith, Arkansas to paint an abandoned home with his signature colorful, geometric style. He dubbed the house “The Rainbow Embassy”. San Miguel partnered with curator Just Kids for The Unexpected, an organization that seeks to revitalize local Arkansas neighborhoods through public modern art.

We have a brand new gigantic Okuda‘s artwork in town folks! The Spanish artist returned to Fort Smith a few days ago to create the Rainbow Embassy, a stunning urban installation curated by Just Kids. You can see it near the Darby Junior High School at the intersection of North 14th Street and North G Street.

