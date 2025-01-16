A Dynamic Music Video Filmed on 64 iPhones for the OK Go Song ‘A Stone Only Rolls Downhill’

The band OK Go has always created unique music videos and the one for their song “A Stone Only Rolls Downhill” is no exception. This music video, which was directed by singer Damian Kulash and Chris Buongiorno, was made from 64 separate videos that were recorded on 64 separate iPhones and played back using the phones for a spectacular visual effect.

It’s here: our brand-new music video for our brand-new single, “A Stone Only Rolls Downhill,” which is now streaming everywhere one could hope to stream. There are many things to say, and we plan to say them very soon. For now, we’ll leave you to it. This is OK Go on 64 phones. (65, including yours.) Enjoy some well-deserved screen-in-screen-in-screen time.