Office Chair Racing Grand Prix in Kyoto, Japan

In 2009, photographer and racing fan Tsuyoshi Tahara started a Grand Prix style competition in Kyoto, Japan where teams of three would race against each other by riding backward-facing office chairs. The goal of the competition was to see which team could make the most completed laps around a 200-meter course. The competition, now in its tenth year, has continued on, with more and more people taking part in the race every year. Tahara told Reuters that he was inspired by Formula One racing, LeMans and tricycle endurance contests.

The origin of this race came to my head when I saw a tricycle endurance race,” Tahara explained to Reuters. …Eventually, I created the race which we can hold on a street, three persons per team for two hours of endurance.