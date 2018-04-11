Krysten Ritter Talks About Acting, Modeling, Her Mentor and Her Role of a Lifetime as Jessica Jones

Actress Krysten Ritter, who plays the title character in the Netflix/Marvel series Jessica Jones sat down with Sam Jones of Off Camera where she immediately spoke about taking on the role of Jessica Jones, how she prepared for the multiple auditions and how she felt when she finally got the role. Ritter also talked about being a teenage model, commuting in to New York City from her home in Pennsylvania, how she decided upon acting as a career and her treasured relationship with mentor Marjorie Ballentine.

You know relationships are hard to maintain for a long time and she’s just one of those people. I identified her quickly as a mentor and as of a figure that I was gonna learn a lot from and we have grown together and evolved in a great way. It’s an important relationship to me.