Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Krysten Ritter Talks About Acting, Modeling, Her Mentor and Her Role of a Lifetime as Jessica Jones

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Actress Krysten Ritter, who plays the title character in the Netflix/Marvel series Jessica Jones sat down with Sam Jones of Off Camera where she immediately spoke about taking on the role of Jessica Jones, how she prepared for the multiple auditions and how she felt when she finally got the role. Ritter also talked about being a teenage model, commuting in to New York City from her home in Pennsylvania, how she decided upon acting as a career and her treasured relationship with mentor Marjorie Ballentine.

You know relationships are hard to maintain for a long time and she’s just one of those people. I identified her quickly as a mentor and as of a figure that I was gonna learn a lot from and we have grown together and evolved in a great way. It’s an important relationship to me.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP