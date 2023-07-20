Irritated Octopus Lashes Out at Diver’s Camera

While diving in the waters near Cannes, France, photographer Eric Desmet encountered an irritated octopus who lashed out at him and his camera as he followed the reticent cephalopod into a hiding place amongst the rocks. Desmet said that he was probably getting a little too close for comfort.

Following an octopus around the rocks, I guess I was a bit too close to him.

Several days later, however, another octopus in the same area fully embraced Desmet’s camera, even filming the diver with his own camera.

Several years prior, Desmet engaged in an amusing tug-of-war game with a playful octopus who wanted to steal his GoPro.

During a freedive, this octopus stole this diver’s GoPro.