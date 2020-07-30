A Cheeky Octopus Plays a Determined Game of Tug of War With Freediver’s GoPro

A tiny camouflaged octopus in the waters of Mandelieu-la-Napoule, France adorably reached out a long arm then latched onto a photographer’s GoPro, before taking off with the device. The cheeky little cephalopod, like others before, maintained a strong grip on the camera while gliding across the ocean floor. When the freediver who owned the camera tried to retrieve it, found that the octopus had no intention of giving up the precious bounty. This in turn, led to a very interesting game of tug of war.

