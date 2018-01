When life gives you lemons, Octo will help you turn them into lemonade! It’s the modern twist on an old kitchen favorite.

The OCTO Citrus Reamer is a whimsical design by Almond Studio for Ototo that’s shaped like a petite blue octopus. This little cephalopod will get quite the workout as it sinks into a halved citrus fruit thrashes out its juice for use in cocktails, lemonade and other recipes. Octo is available for pre-order for its release in February 2018.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!