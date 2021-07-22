A Wearable Percussive Rhythm Instrument Made Out of PVC Pipes That Looks Like Doctor Octopus

For his final project at The Bezalel Academy in Jerusalem,, Israeli industrial designer Asaf Wainberg has created “The Octav”, a wearable percussive rhythm instrument made out of flexible PVC drainage pipes that bears more than a passing resemblance to the Marvel villian Doctor Octopus. Wainberg stated that he was inspired by the Tubulum, another instrument build around tubular PVC pipes.

With Octav dressing on the body, anyone can become a spectacular and rhythmic performer. Its unique look is suitable for the street, the stage, or any place where you want to spice up the atmosphere with sounds that soak up a sense of other worlds. Inspired by the Tubulum, a popular instrument on YouTube and the DIY worlds, Octav offers a personalized experience of independently building an innovative instrument.