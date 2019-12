Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Digital artist rek0de creates absolutely incredible 3D renderings that interrupt the flow of established urban architecture around the world. Items as human faces, balloons, eggs, lemons, and even cephalopods and sharks are seemingly inserted into a building’s facade, changing it (online) forever.