What Rock Stars Would Sound Like If They Were Random Objects

Illustrator Show Bits created “Objectified Musicians”, an amusing series that imagines what iconic rock stars would sound like if they were random objects from all walks of life. Examples include Robert Plant as a forklift, Michael Jackson as a dot matrix printer, David Lee Roth as microwave popcorn, Rivers Cuomo as an ambulance, and Kurt Cobain as a coffee grinder.

Thanks Chip Beale!