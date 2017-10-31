Laughing Squid

Oak, A Free iOS App That Teaches the Basic Principles of Meditation to People With Busy Lives

Oak

Kevin Rose has released Oak, a convenient iOS app that seeks to teach those with busy lives, the basic principles of meditation and mindfulness. Unlike other similar apps, Oak encourages users to learn introductory forms and movements, incorporating the practice daily until they feel confident enough to practice on their own. Progress is shown through a growing oak tree and can be checked easily through an individualized profile that includes minutes meditated, number breaths taken and community statistics. Oak also easily integrates with the Apple HealthKit.
.

Oak teaches you proven traditional meditation and breathing techniques practiced for centuries. We offer guided meditations from both male and female instructors. …Powerful pranayama yogic breathing exercises to create a sense of calm and relaxation. Watch your Oak tree grow as you meditate, or visit your profile to see detailed breathing and meditation analytics.

An introductory animated video that explains what meditation is and how to begin meditating.

Meditate Breathe Wisdom

Mindful

Deep Calm

Profile


Loading...
