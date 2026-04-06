A ‘Smile’ Horror Movie Parody Poking Fun at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Famous Grin

The New York City Mayor’s Office poked gentle fun at Mayor Zohran Mamdani‘s famous grin with a parody of the horror movie franchise Smile for the annual Inner Circle fundraiser gala by the New York City press corps. This is part of a long tradition of New York City mayors making fun of themselves for a good cause. The event took place on March 28, 2026.

Inner Circle is an annual charity gala organized by the NYC press corps. Every year, the Mayor’s office and staff are asked to be a part of it, making videos and sketches spoofing themselves.

The Mayor also joined forces with Curtis Sliwa, former mayoral candidate and founder of the Guardian Angels, in a very charming skit about consulting a doctor about adopting a cat despite being allergic to them. Sliwa played the doctor, and Mamdani played the patient.