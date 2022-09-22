NYC Dog Walker Talks About Making Money While Answering His True Calling

Ryan Stewart, a professional dog walker in New York City, talks about making money at a job that he loves and is answering a calling in an enlightening episode of the CNBC series Make It.

Ryan Stewart is dog walker who makes $100,000 a year in NYC. He works around 6 hours a day, 6 days a week. After working with dogs for over 20 years, Ryan believes that he has become a member of a dog pack.

Stewart talks about connecting with the dogs he walks, how he schedules his clients, what he requires, and how his life has changed since starting his own business. He also talks about the use of technology and attitudes towards pets in New York City.

Personally, the greatest challenge for walking dogs is handling some of the difficult owners because owners are getting increasingly more demanding, and there are more cameras, there are more dog trackers. So you have people looking over your shoulder all the time…I think every year, there’s more money invested in pets…what I think is happening is we are becoming more technologically inclined there’s less human interaction …so they start investing more money on their pet.

When it comes down to it, however, Stewart is just there for the dogs.

I just want to spend some time with some nice dogs here and there and make a decent living out of it and I think i’ve gotten fortunate that I that I do.