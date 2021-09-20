Tom Scott Goes For a Ride on Nürburgring Nordschleife, The Longest Permanent Race Track in the World

The ever-adventurous Tom Scott (previously) very nervously sat in the passenger seat of a car driven by professional driver Andy Gülden on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, which is the longest permanent racetrack in the world. This “Northern Loop” is divided into different parts. The first is for racing, the second is for car testing, and the third is a public toll roadway that has no speed limit. While there is no speed limit, normal traffic rules still apply. And there is a $25 toll to pay.

Normal traffic rules apply here. You have to drive on the right, you have to overtake on the left. But on most of the track, there is no speed limit. And that’s because Germany has no national speed limit. There are thousands of kilometres of autobahn out there where you can drive as fast as you safely can. As long as you’re in control of your vehicle, speed doesn’t matter.

There’s a video tutorial for those wanting to drive the Nürburgring Nordschleife for the first time.