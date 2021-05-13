Comedian Satirically Gripes About How Inconvenient It is That Nobody Wants to Work in Fast Food Anymore

Comedian Brent Terhune sat in his car and quite satirically griped about how inconvenient it was for him that nobody appeared to want to work for fast-food restaurants and other low paying jobs anymore. He went on to explain that even though they were considered “essential workers” who put their lives on the line during the pandemic, it didn’t matter now because he wants his food in a hurry and someone to clean up after his kids.

When we said people in the service industry were heroes, we meant that panderingly. It’s time to get back to work. Being overworked for the past year in dangerous conditions for very little pay…I want my mozzarella sticks. …So what if your kids aren’t back in in-person school or almost out on summer break? Kids can watch themselves. Because I need you to clean up after mine because they’re messy eaters.