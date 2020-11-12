A Touching Animated Short Film That Reminds Us That Everyone Has Their Quirks Because ‘Nobody Is Normal’

“Nobody is Normal” by filmmaker Catherine Prowse (previously) is a touching animated short film that shows that everyone, even the most popular kids in school, has something that makes them different from everyone else and that these differences should be celebrated out loud.

Remember, nobody is normal, and however weird you feel inside you’re not alone!

Prowse made this film in conjunction with Childline, a UK children’s charity that offers a free mental health hotline that’s available to children under 19 who may need someone to talk to in a confidential manner.

Childline is here to help anyone under 19 in the UK with any issue they’re going through. You can talk about anything. Whether it’s something big or small, our trained counselors are here to support you. …All sorts of people become Childline counselors. They’re all different ages and come from lots of different backgrounds. But what they all have in common is that they want to help young people.

