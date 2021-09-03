Musician Reimagines Songs From Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ Album In the Distinctive Styles of 12 Different Bands

Steve Welsh, lead singer for the Australian band Dead City Ruins, quite brilliantly reimagined all the songs from the iconic Nirvana album Nevermind in the distinctive styles of 12 different bands.

Welsh, who performed all vocals and played all instruments for the video, skillfully channeled such artists as Iron Maiden (“In Bloom”), Weezer (“Come As You Are”), Red Hot Chili Peppers (“Breed”), Green Day (“Lithium”), and Ozzy Osbourne (“Polly”), along with several others.

If Nirvana’s – Nevermind was performed by 12 different bands/artists it may sound a little something like this…

via Digg