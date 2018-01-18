Nintendo Labo, An Interactive Line of Build and Play Cardboard Accessories for the Switch Console

Nintendo has announced the Nintendo Labo, their new interactive line of build and play cardboard accessories for the Switch console. The Nintendo Labo collection, scheduled to be released on April 20th, 2018 with two different versions, is available to pre-order on Amazon (Variety and Robot Kit). The Variety Kit will feature five different games and Toy-Cons (RC car, fishing rod, house, motorbike, and piano). The Robot Kit will be sold separately and allow gamers to play and discover in a cool robot suit. There will also be a Customization Set for making all of the DIY creations look truly unique.
