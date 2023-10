Nine Inch Nails Drummer Seamlessly Moves From Drums to Piano and Back During ‘March of the Pigs’

Footage from the Nine Inch Nails show at the Santa Barbara Bowl in September 2022 shows the very talent multi-instrumentalist Ilhan Rubin seamlessly transitioning from hard-hitting drums to very delicate piano and then back again during “March of the Pigs”. The footage was taken by producer Aaron Rubin, who is also Ilan’s brother.

Here’s more of Rubin’s playing from the same tour.